Female cyclist rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in Burley crash

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Burley this morning.

The woman, in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road, which had been closed and cordoned off by police, was reopened shortly after noon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8:29am today (5/9), police were called to a road traffic collision involving a car a cyclist in Burley Road, Leeds.

"The cyclist, a woman in her fifties, was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Yaris.

"She received serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

"The male driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

"The road reopened shortly after noon."