Father calls for urgent review of Clare's Law and claims police are 'taking too long' to give vital information

Michael Brown, of West Yorkshire, is calling for an urgent review of Clare's Law, which he campaigned for following the murder of his daughter.

Today, the creator and campaigner of the law Michael Brown, whose daughter Clare Wood was tragically murdered by her ex partner 10 years ago, has expressed his fears the legislation is becoming 'redundant' due to police forces taking too long to give out vital information.

Mr Brown's concerns arise after the murder of Rosie Darbyshire, 27, in Preston in February by her boyfriend Ben Topping just 11 days after she had applied to find out if he had a history of domestic violence.

Mr Brown, of South Elmsall, West Yorkshire, is now calling for changes to Clare's Law. At the moment, police have 35 days to respond to such requests but Mr Brown wants shorter response times.

Clare Wood was murdered in February 2009.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My daughter died because some 'man' couldn't understand no and the police are telling me it is going to take 35 days for a reply," Mr Brown said angrily.

"Five weeks that some woman is going to be tortured, battered, killed? Five weeks, when all they have to do is press a button to find out a person's history. With ANPR you can tell if a car is taxed, MOT, insured instantly. This is a car at the end of the day. Why not yes or no to Clare's Law in 48 hours and then take their time to explain their reasons? It's not good enough.

"This sent Clare's Law back to the Stone Age and Clare's Law was made redundant the day they told Rosie Darbyshire to come back in five weeks. They have killed Clare's Law with five weeks and 10 years of my life just went by the board.

"I want to see a review of Clare's Law and who has decided the five week period when these men and women are in clear danger. Rosie Darbyshire's case has highlighted what can happen, but this must have happened more times than enough. If I had known the deadline was five weeks I would have done something sooner."

Figures obtained by The Yorkshire Post show there were 6,313 right to know requests to police forces across the country in the 12 months up to March 2018.

As part of the Freedom of Information requests submitted by The Yorkshire Post, we requested to find out the average length it took forces across the country to respond to Claire's Law requests. None were able to provide us with the data.

Out of the four Yorkshire forces we approached, responses were received from West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire Police recorded 408 right to ask requests during 2018.

South Yorkshire Police could not provide the total number of right to ask requests, but revealed it had granted 30 disclosures.

Greater Manchester Police - the force which investigated Clare's murder - had 691 right to ask requests in 2018, while Lancashire Police - the force which investigated Rosie Darbyshire's murder - had 13 requests from men and 935 from women in the same year.

Detective Chief Inspector David Cowley, from the West Yorkshire Police Safeguarding Central Governance Unit, said it was encouraging for Yorkshire's largest police force to see people taking advantage of Claire's Law, but stressed that at an point someone is identified as being in immediate danger, action will be taken by police.

DCI Cowley said: “Initial checks will be completed as soon as possible to assess whether the disclosure application should be progressed and whether there is an immediate or imminent risk of harm. If following the initial risk assessment, the police decide that the disclosure application should continue, the person who made the application must be seen in a face-to-face meeting.

“All agencies responsible for safeguarding victims of domestic abuse will check to see whether relevant information exists and if it does, consideration will be given to disclosing this information where necessary to protect the person from harm.