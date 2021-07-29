Oliver Pryde with his parents and siblings

Oliver Pryde, 18, was heading home to his student accommodation when he was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa while crossing Penistone Road in Kirkburton in the early hours of Monday July 12, after watching England's defeat to Italy.

The Huddersfield University maths student was originally from Cumbria and aspired to be a teacher.

A family statement read: “Oliver was the eldest of four children; he leaves behind his brothers Reece aged 12, Finlay, 11, and his little sister Libby, aged eight.

“We have all been left devastated by his tragic and untimely death, just five days before he was due to come home for the summer and 18 days before his 19th birthday.

“He went out to support his country in the Euros and he never made it home.

“Our lives will never be the same again. We will miss him ranting about football and his beloved Manchester United and his corny jokes that he found hilarious.

“Oliver went off to university to study maths; he hoped to become a maths teacher and teach secondary aged pupils.

“He really found himself at university and loved the life he had made with his new friends and flatmates, he spoke of them as if they were family.

“We were so proud of him for living his dream.

“Oliver's funeral will be held on Thursday August 5 at 11am in the sports hall of his old school, Netherhall School in Maryport, followed by burial in Flimby Cemetery and then a wake in Flimby Club. All are welcome to join us and celebrate Oliver's short life.

“Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in lieu to Children and Young People at West House via www.westhouse.org.uk/children-and-young-people ”

The vehicle did not stop at the scene but two men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other offences following the collision. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other video footage of the incident or circumstances leading up to it, including the Vauxhall Corsa car involved in the collision and the people in it.

Anyone who has information or dashcam footage should contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 0075 of 12/7.