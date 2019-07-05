Fake police forcing elderly people to pay on the spot fines - don't get caught out

Fraudsters masquerading as fake police officers are targeting and forcing elderly people to pay on the spot fines.

Elderly drivers are being targeted in car parks and told they are parked illegally or have broken the speed limit.

The scammers, who are masquerading as police officers or traffic wardens, then take a photograph of the car and tell the older people that it is 'evidence.'

The victim is then told that they face a big penalty fine but it can be reduced by paying a smaller fine upfront.

If they choose to pay they are taken to a parking metre and asked to enter their pin and card.

The scammer watches them enter the pin number and the machine is tampered with to swallow the card.

The victim is then told to ring the company that runs the parking metre or the bank.

West Yorkshire Police Fraud Team urged people not to pay on the spot fines.

The team said on Twitter: "Elderly drivers, targeted by individuals purporting to be police officers or traffic wardens, saying they've parked illegally / been speeding & photos proves this.

"DO NOT PAY an on the spot fine! The meters are being tampered with. ALWAYS verify fines with the council."

Emma Farrell, Crime Management Investigator for the Economic Crime Unit of the WYP, gave this advice to elderly drivers.

The officer said: "If you are suspicious about the authenticity of a fine, do not pay anything until you have verified it with your local council.

"Always shield your pin from view and never share your pin with anyone.

"If your card is ever retained contact your bank immediately."

