Extra powers granted to council and police to tackle unlicensed 'car meet' events on Leeds road

Police and council chiefs have been granted extra powers to tackle a range of anti-social behaviour problems being created by unlicensed 'car meet' events on a south Leeds road.

In what is the first closure of this type to be granted in the city to tackle this specific problem, a Premises Closure Order was granted at Leeds Magistrates Court for Lowfields Road.

This will mean that for a three-month period, the police will be able to take immediate action against those taking part in these type of events, including using the power of arrest, if they refuse to stop and move on.

Lowfields Road will continue to be open to commuters and those working in and around the area as usual, and they will not be affected by this Premises Closure Order.

The council's Leeds Anti-Social Team (LASBT) and West Yorkshire Police were left with no option but to pursue this action through the courts, after the problems caused by some individuals meeting to display their customised cars as part of previous pre-arranged events on Lowfields Road. Issues have included;

* People driving at excessive and dangerous speeds

* Persistent revving of engines and the playing of loud music, causing noise nuisance for local residents

* lncreased littering of the area and reports of drug taking at the events

LASBT work closely with a range of partners including the police to tackle a variety of anti-social behaviour issues. Anyone suffering from anti-social behaviour can contact LASBT in the following ways: To report in the daytime call 0113 222 4402 or out of hours on 0113 3950143 (between 6pm and 3.30am). For non-emergencies, please ring West Yorkshire Police on: 101.

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: "These events are not licensed and have previously attracted a range of anti-social behaviour, from people driving at high speeds which is reckless and extremely dangerous, to the playing of loud music and drug taking that are both completely unacceptable.

"It is for these reasons why we have taken this action, because we simply will not compromise in ensuring that our residents and communities are kept safe and do not have to experience these types of issues.

"We will always use every tool at our disposal to tackle these types of anti-social behaviour, and anyone thinking in the future of taking part in a car meet event on Lowfields Road, can be assured the powers acquired through this Premises Closure Order will be exercised if necessary."

Superintendent Jackie Marsh of the Safer Leeds partnership, said the latest order simply illustrates our strong partnership approach to tackling such issues of anti-social behaviour across the District.

"Together, we continue to use all the available options in dealing with these type of activities, which can have a negative impact upon the lives of local residents. We know from calls received that these events have generated concerns, particularly around dangerous driving and noise nuisance.

"Road safety remains a priority and by taking this latest step, we hope it will directly address the problem, whilst sending out a clear message.

"It is just one of the many tools in our armoury to respond to vehicles congregating in this manner and we will be making use of all available legislation. This includes seizing vehicles and notifying insurance companies, as part of our ongoing work.

"If anyone has any specific information about anyone involved in dangerous driving or other offences we would ask them to contact us via 101 or the Live Chat facility on the Force website."