Exactly one year on from the Flannels ram raids in Leeds city centre here is where the investigation is

A year after the last of a series of ram raid attacks on a Leeds designer clothing store, West Yorkshire Police have revealed no one has since been charged.

The Flannels store on Vicar Lane was targeted three times over the course of several months between December 201 and August 2018.

In the third of a series of ram raids in less than a year, a black Nissan Qashqai reversed into the designer clothing store before thieves stolen thousands of pounds' worth of stock

On each occasion, cars drove into the glass shop front smashing the window, before thieves ran inside stealing thousands of pounds' worth of expensive stock.

The first, on December 30, saw masked men smash their way into the high-end store using a Vauxhall Corsa. A similar incident occurred on June 25, 2018, when a silver Transit was repeatedly reversed into the shop window.

On August 21, thieves struck for a third time when a Nissan Qashqai was driven into the shop front and stock was stolen.

The three robberies were not officially linked, although officers at the time said they were keeping an "open mind".

A total of seven men were arrested over the robberies, although no-one was ever charged.

West Yorkshire Police said today (Wednesday) that detectives had 'exhausted' their lines of enquiry into the robberies, and the investigation has since closed.

A spokesman said: "A total of seven men were arrested during the investigation but, despite extensive and comprehensive enquiries, no-one was charged and no further suspects were identified.

"We’ve explored all possible lines of enquiry and the investigation is currently closed pending any further information coming to light."

Anyone who does still have information which could help police should contact them via 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.