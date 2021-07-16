Banaras Hussain, Talish Ahmed and Mohammed Akram were jailed for a collective 41 years after a court heard they preyed on the child in the mid 1990s.

The brave survivor told Leeds Crown Court she was targeted by the men while doing a paper round in her school uniform in Huddersfield when she was a child.

Hussain, Ahmen and Akram groomed and exploited the girl, later raping and abusing her between the ages of 13 and 15 when she was finally able to break away from the gang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Banaras Hussain, Mohammed Akram and Talish Ahmed, who have all been jailed for the sexual exploitation of a girl in the 1990s

The men, all from Huddersfield, were all sentenced yesterday (Thursday) after being convicted as part of West Yorkshire Police’s long running Operation Tendersea enquiry investigating the non-recent sexual abuse of young girls.

Banaras Hussain, 44, of Church Street, Huddersfield, was sentenced to 18 years for two offences of rape against a female aged under 16.

Talish Ahmed, 41, of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced to 10 years for the rape of a female aged under 16.

Mohammed Akram, 44, of Moorbottom Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape and an offence of indecent assault.

Detective Chief Iinspector Ian Thornes, of West Yorkshire Police's Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said he hoped the sentences sent a message that victims of sexual abuse - both past and recent - will be heard.

“These strong sentences reflect the gravity of these men’s crimes against a young, innocent girl who they abused in the most appalling fashion," he said.