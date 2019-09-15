Everything we know so far after 21-year-old Leeds woman named by police in murder investigation

Have your say

A 21-year-old woman was named last night by police investigating a murder in Huddersfield.

Here is everything we know so far:

What was the name of the deceased?

Police named the woman as Bethany Fields.

Where was the woman from?

The woman is from Leeds according to police.

How old was the woman?

Bethany was 21-years-old.

What happened in the incident?

Police were called to Fitzwilliam Street at around 6:12pm to reports of a woman being seriously injured.

Emergency services, including paramedics, were quickly deployed to the scene, but the 21-year-old was pronounced deceased.

What has happened in the investigation?

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in custody at this time.

Police continue to believe the incident was domestic-related.

Have any tributes been posted?

Friends of Bethany have described her as a "lovely person" on social media.