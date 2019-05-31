Everything we know as investigations continue after seven-year-old boy fell from rollercoaster

Investigations are continuing after a seven-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital having fallen 30ft from a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Friday that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is leading the investigation, here's everything we know so far.

The Twister rollercoaster. PIC: SWNS

The incident

Emergency services were called the theme park at 11.30am on Thursday, May 31 after a seven-year-old boy fell 30ft from the Twister rollercoaster.

An onlooker said the youngster was riding the Twister rollercoaster when he slipped out of the carriage and plunged between 20ft and 30ft.

Police on scene at Lightwater Valley. PIC: SWNS

The ride, which is described on the theme park's website as "full of seriously tight turns," was shut down immediately.

The boy was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

On Thursday, police said his condition was "not to believed to be life-threatening."

On Friday, May 31, the force issued a statement describing the child's condition at "critical." They also confirmed his age to be 7, contrary to earlier reports he was 6.

The statement reads: "We are now in a position to provide an update in relation to the incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on 30 May 2019 involving a seven-year-old boy.

"To clarify, the injured boy’s age is seven, not six as previously believed.

"The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains. However, his condition is now described as critical.

"Although this is a joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and The Health and Safety Executive, the HSE currently has primacy."

What have the emergency services said?

North Yorkshire Police described the boy was "conscious" on arrival at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening. Officers remain at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

Their spokesman said: "Crews were called to reports of an incident at Light Water Valley this morning at around 11:30am.

"On their arrival, the air ambulance and other emergency services were in attendance. Fire crews assisted with transporting the casualty to the ambulance.

"No further action was taken by fire crews at the scene."

What have Lightwater Valley said?

The first statement from the park said: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open. We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

At 4.30pm on Thursday, the park issued an updated statement which said they take the health and safety of their visitors very seriously, and have confirmed that Health and Safety Executive personnel are now on-site to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Their statement reads: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

"We will provide updates when new information becomes available."

On Friday a statement was issued in response to the news the boy's condition was critical.

It reads: "We have been informed by North Yorkshire Police that the medical condition of the child involved in the incident at the park yesterday is now described as critical.

"We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family.

"While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation is continuing, we will support them and be guided by their advice."