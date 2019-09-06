Everything we know about West Yorkshire Police investigations into two armed robberies in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate two armed robberies that happened in Leeds this week.

Armed police were rushed to a robbery at a post office on Swinnow Lane, near Pudsey, just before 9am on Tuesday, September 3.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van used in the robbery was found abandoned and burnt out in nearby Killingbeck Cemetry

Witnesses saw masked men throw a smoke bomb into the store and hold a gun to the owner's head before making off with cash.

A second armed robbery happened at the Asda Killingbeck Superstore shortly after 7am on Wednesday, September 4.

A group of 'five to six men' armed with weapons including a shotgun and an axe jumped at security guards delivering cash to the supermarket.

The men escaped in a white Mercedes Sprinter van which was later found abandoned and on fire at nearby Killingbeck Cemetry.

Wellstone Rise Post Office on Swinnow Lane was targeted in an armed robbery on Tuesday

West Yorkshire Police do not believe the robberies were linked at this stage in investigations.

Has anyone been arrested?

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery - in relation to the incident at Wellstone Rise Post Office on Tuesday.

The woman was detained when firearms officers executed a warrant at an address in the Holmewood area of Bradford on Thursday morning.

As of this morning, West Yorkshire Police have not confirmed any other arrests relating to the incident.

There are no reported arrests in relation to the robbery at Asda Killingbeck and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

What appeals have been put out by West Yorkshire Police?

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the robberies to come forward with information.

They want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the robbery at Asda Killingbeck or may have seen anything suspicious around the store on Wednesday morning.

Police are particularly keen to see footage of the incident that may have been filmed on witnesses' phones or any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 234 of September 4.

Police are also appealing for information on the armed robbery at Wellstone Rise Post Office.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190450263.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What have police said about the investigations?

Speaking on the robbery at Asda Killingbeck, Detective Inspector Al Burns of Leeds District CID said: “This was a really frightening experience for the staff involved and although no-one was physically injured, they have been left very badly shaken by what happened.

“We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery itself or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the store or involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the time leading up to the incident. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their phones or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the offenders dumping the van in Killingbeck Cemetery a short time later and making off from there.

“We are obviously aware of the armed robbery at a post office in Swinnow Lane yesterday morning but there is nothing at this stage to suggest any link to this robbery today.”

