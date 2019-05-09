Everything we know about the four drug raids in Leeds

This is everything we know about the four drug raids across Leeds.

What happened?

Police raided for addresses on linked drug warrants in Armley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police - Leeds West.

Police officers raided four properties as part of a targeted operation on organised cocaine and heroin suppliers in Armley and Wortley.

It happened at 8am on Thursday, May 9.

The operation was led by the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team with support from Leeds District Serious Organised Crime Unit and other specialist resources.

Which addresses did they raid?

A privately-owned social club, in Oak Road.

An industrial unit, in Forge Lane, Armley

A business in Tong Road, Armley.

A house in Dolphin Street, Richmond Hill.

What did the police seize?

They recovered around 300 ‘dealer bags’ of cocaine.

They also seized other amounts of suspected Class A drugs along.

Thousands of pounds in cash was also taken by the police.

Has anyone been arrested?

Two men have been arrested.

One 42-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were arrested at the social club in Oak Road.

They were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and money laundering.

They are currently in custody.

What did the police say?

Inspector Sarah Towers, who heads neighbourhood policing in west Leeds, said: “This operation has been a significant instalment in our ongoing work to target the organised supply of Class A drugs on the streets of these communities.

“The illegal trade in Class A drugs causes long-term misery to individual users and their families and fuels crime and anti-social behaviour which impacts on the lives of residents in the area.

“We remain determined to do everything we can to target those we suspect of being involved in such criminal activity and will continue to mount operations like today’s.

“Information from the community plays a vital role in our efforts to tackle drugs and we would encourage anyone who has suspicions about people involved in drug dealing in their area to contact us directly or pass on any information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers so we can take appropriate action.”