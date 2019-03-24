Police will be speedgunning drivers. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday March 25

Going somewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire this week? You might want to check this...

Leeds Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely.

A653 Dewsbury Road

A653 Dewsbury Road

Speed cameras will be on the A58 at Easterley Road

A58

Speed cameras will be on the A62 Gelderd Road in Gildersome

A62 Gelderd Road

Speed cameras will be on the A61 at Harrogate Road

A61

