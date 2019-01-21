Where are the mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week?

Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday January 21

Going somewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire this week? You might want to check this...

Leeds Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely.

Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

1. A653 Dewsbury Road Sandford

Between Oakwood Lane roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive

2. A58 Easterley Road, Leeds

Between 260M north west of junction The Mount and 50M south east of Calverley ?Court

3. A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell

Between A6038 and B6153

4. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley

