Police have been speedgunning cars

Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday, May 20

Police and Leeds Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for Monday, May 13 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.

Between Junction 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge

1. 50mph: A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome

Between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane

2. 40mph: Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk

Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane

3. 40mph: Harrogate Road, Alwoodley

Between 260m north west of junction with The Mount and 50m south east of Calverley Court

4. 40mph: A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell

