Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday, May 20
Police and Leeds Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.
The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for Monday, May 13 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.
1. 50mph: A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome
Between Junction 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge