Emmerdale actress' plea after attempted carjacking on friend in Leeds suburb

Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter has issued a plea for information after a friend was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Farsley.

Ms Pargeter, who plays Chas Dingle in the Yorkshire-based soap, said that she and police would 'like to know' the identity of two men who approached her friend's Range Rover in Burton Street.

They walked up to the vehicle, with one telling the occupants to get out of the car.

The driver drove off and police were called.

One suspect was described a mixed race and was wearing a tracksuit and had his face masked.

A friend of Emmerdale actress was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Farsley (Photo: Google / Matt Crossick - PA).

The other was described as white with frizzy hair.

It happened at around 8pm on Friday, May 17.

Ms Pargeter, 42, won best actress at the British Soap Awards at the start of this month.



Anyone with any information on the attempted carjacking is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13190252066 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.