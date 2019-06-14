Emergency worker has possessions stolen after shocking ambulance break-in while on call

Have your say

An ambulance worker had her possessions stolen in a shocking break-in of the emergency vehicle while on call.

The emergency-care worker was looking after a patient at St Luke's Hospital in Bradford.

The ambulance is currently out of commission due to the damage caused in the incident - including the passenger side window being smashed.

Callous thieves stole her car keys out of the ambulance before stealing her own vehicle from Bradford Ambulance Station's car park.

They also used her bank cards to make contactless payments in Bradford and Harehills.

The break-in at the hospital happened on Wednesday, June 12th at about 9.15pm.

John McSorley, Divisional Commander for West Yorkshire at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said:

“We are saddened and disappointed by this incident. Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best service possible and for them to have their personal belongings stolen is appalling.

“Our vehicle has been made unavailable to respond to life-threatening emergencies whilst the repairs are carried out.

"We are actively working with the police to identify the persons responsible and would encourage anyone with information which may help them with their enquiries to please contact the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference 13190298165, or report via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."