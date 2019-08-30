Eleven crimes related to Tinder in West Yorkshire in first half of 2019

Have your say

A shocking number of crimes related to Tinder have been revealed by West Yorkshire Police as part of a Freedom of Information request.

Eleven crimes have been recorded between January and June 2019 which included a reference to Tinder.

In 2018, it was also revealed 27 crimes related to Tinder were recorded.

Other dating apps in the figures include Grindr, which also has eleven related crimes recorded.

Two of the crimes related to Tinder were sexual offences, according to the figures which can be viewed here.

The youngest victim of a crime related to Tinder was just 17, the figures revealed.

A total of 23 crimes related to dating apps were recorded in the months from January to June this year.

In 2018, a total of 45 crimes were recorded in the 12 months.