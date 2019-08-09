Eight people arrested after 15-year-old girl goes missing from tour group in Yorkshire

Eight people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 15-year-old tourist.

Lihn Le, who is from Vietnam and is not believed to speak any English, went missing from a tour group in York on Tuesday, August 6.

She was last seen with a man on the bar walls above Station Rise at 4.50pm, but police say she could now be anywhere in the country.

Lihn Le was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and was carrying a white rucksack at the time she went missing.

The man she was last seen with is described as Asian, approximately 20 years old and was dressed in a dark top and a black baseball style cap.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the girl's disappearance and remain in custody for questioning.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lihn Le's safety and are appealing for the public for information about her whereabouts.

If you think you might have seen Lihn Le, or have any information, then contact police on 101 quoting reference number North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.

If you have an immediate sighting of her police advise to call 999.

