East Leeds raid: Drugs police swoop on house in Stanks as officers insist public is safe despite 'potential presence of chemicals'
Police and specialist officers have raided a house in east Leeds this morning.
Officers investigating drugs offences have executed a search warrant at an address in Stanks Avenue in Leeds this morning. A scene is currently in place at the property pending a search.
Specialist resources are at the scene as a precaution due to the potential presence of chemicals but there is no wider risk to public safety.