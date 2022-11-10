News you can trust since 1890
East Leeds raid: Drugs police swoop on house in Stanks as officers insist public is safe despite 'potential presence of chemicals'

Police and specialist officers have raided a house in east Leeds this morning.

By Richard Beecham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers investigating drugs offences have executed a search warrant at an address in Stanks Avenue in Leeds this morning. A scene is currently in place at the property pending a search.

Specialist resources are at the scene as a precaution due to the potential presence of chemicals but there is no wider risk to public safety.

