East Ardsley fatal crash: Man arrested as Leeds police name pensioner killed in motorcycle collision
A Leeds man has been arrested after a pensioner was killed in a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle on Saturday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which resulted in a pedestrian suffering fatal injuries.
The incident happened shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday night (March 26), on the A6110 ring road in Beeston and resulted in the death of Alan Lloyd.
Mr Lloyd, was aged 75 and from East Ardsley, Leeds.
The motorcycle, described as an orange Kawasaki EX, was travelling towards the Wortley area from the direction of the M621.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen Mr Lloyd prior to the collision.
He is known to have been with a friend in a Wetherspoons pub in Bingley earlier in the evening and left at around 8.50pm to make his way back to East Ardsley.
A 21-year-old male has been arrested and released from custody on police bail.
Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 2053 or 26/3.
