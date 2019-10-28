Drunken 'anti-social menace' attacked bus passengers, threatened hospital staff and abused police in Leeds city centre

John Jarrett was locked up for 60 weeks after a court he continued to breach a criminal behaviour order designed to stop him from being a nuisance.

The 66-year-old has a long history of drink related public order offences in Leeds city centre.

Sentencing Jarrett, Deputy Circuit Judge Robert Moore, said: "The irony is that when you are sober, you are a perfectly charming person.

Leeds Crown Court

"But when drunk, which is often, you are quite dreadful.

"I intend to pass such a sentence that may wake up your good side so that when you come out of prison you may have the inner strength to start a new life.

"The alternative will be to face ever longer sentences."

Leeds Crown Court heard how Jarrett's offences included climbing into a bus driver's cab and urinating on June 8 this year.

Jarrett was drunk when he boarded the bus and began swearing at passengers.

The driver tried to calm the defendant down and told him to get off the bus but he refused.

Police were alerted when Jarrett urinated into the footwell where the driver was sitting.

Officers seized a bottled of Lambrini from Jarrett which was three-quarters full.

He was arrested and bailed but continued to offend.

On June 29 he was spotted by police officers drinking a can of Polish beer on Call Lane.

He was in breach of a criminal behaviour order by drinking alcohol in the city centre and was told to leave the area.

Jarrett returned to the area later that day and police were called to reports of him kicking bus stops and making a nuisance of himself.

He swore into the lens of a body camera worn by one of the officers.

On August 9 he was approached by police community support officers as he stood in the middle of York Street obstructing traffic.

He refused to hand over the can of Amstel lager that he was drinking from.

Jarrett was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance on August 10.

He was checked by medical staff who assessed him as drunk but not requiring medical treatment.

Jarrett refused to leave the hospital and shouted abuse at staff.

He grabbed hold of a hospital trolley so security staff where unable to remove him from the building.

Police in Leeds city centre saw Jarrett the next morning outside the Viaduct pub.

When he saw officers he handed a can he was carrying to a man stood outside the premises.

Officers went to inspect the can and Jarrett shouted to them: "Yes, it's apple cider. It cost £2.20".

Jarrett was arrested and held in custody after he assaulted a passenger on the number 51 bus in Leeds on August 20.

The court heard he boarded the bus and began to "irritate" people by asking them to move so he could sit down.

He shouted threatening abuse to a mum who had her baby in a pram.

A detective inspector who was travelling on the bus tried to calm Jarrett and remove him from the bus with the help of the driver and other passengers.

He struck one of the passengers as he waved his arms. around.

Jarrett, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to five breaches of a criminal behaviour order, three offences of being drunk and disorderly , assault, causing a nuisance on NHS property and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said: "He is an anti-social menace in Leeds city centre and he is known to police officers and people in the lower courts.

"He is known to many magistrates and that is reflected in the sentences he receives.

Ms Cooper added: "He is an alcoholic. He comes into town and he drinks.

"His lifestyle is killing him and he does have to stop.

"In many ways, John Jarrett is the biggest victim of his behaviour.