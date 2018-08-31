Drunk took cocaine then hurled roof tiles at police during three hour stand-off in Leeds

A MAN hurled tiles from the roof his partner's home during a three-hour stand-off with police.

Gary Franks damaged a police car and other vehicles in the street as he refused to come of the house.

Leeds Crown Court heard police had to force their way into the property to get a five-year-old boy who was asleep inside.

Robert Yates, prosecuting said police were called to Third Avenue, Rothwell, on August 9 this year.

Mr Yates said Franks had locked his partner out of the house when she went to put the bin out.

Franks spoke to officers through the bathroom window when they arrived.

They told him they were not going to arrest him as long as he left the house and "offered him a lift".

Franks, who had been drinking and taking cocaine, refused to leave and climbed up on to the roof.

He refused to come down despite the efforts of a police negotiator.

Officers had to use shields to protect themselves as Franks threw loose tiles.

Mr Yates said police went into the house to get the youngster who slept through the incident.

Police arranged for Franks's partner to come to the scene to try to pursuade him to come down but he refused.

The 31-year-old gave himself up when his mother arrived and spoke to him.

Franks demanded a cigarette which he smoked before coming down.

A total of £5,000 worth of damage was caused during the incident.

Franks pleaded guilty to affray and three offences of criminal damage.

He has 32 previous convictions including violence and anti-social behaviour offences.

Conor Quinn, mitigating, said Franks accepted that he would be facing a prison sentence.

Mr Quinn added: "He wasn't aiming the tiles at anyone.

"He was simply drunk and reckless."

Franks was jailed for 19 months.

Recorder Richard Woolfall said: "This incident would have watched by many residents concerned for their own property and their own safety."