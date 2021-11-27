The officer and a colleague were driving along Dewsbury Road in Leeds in the early hours of July 20 when they saw Charlene Campbell sitting on the road, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Robery Galley, prosecuting, said Campbell, 37, was shouting, screaming and swearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene Campbell

Mr Galley said the officer asked Campbell to move before she used a term of racial abuse.

Mr Galley said: "The officer said he was deeply saddened by the defendant's actions.

"He had shown her the utmost respect to help and take her to a safe place.

"The defendant described that she had been drinking 'violent' gin."

Campbell, of Brownhill Crescent, Harehills, admitted racially aggravated harassment.

She committed the offence while subject to a suspended prison sentence.

IN OTHER NEWS: Leeds business owner allows all staff to work from across the world remotely - sparking global adventure

At Leeds Crown Court on April 1 she was handed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years imposed for an offence of robbery

Emily Hassell, mitigating, said: The defendant in her own words had become extremely emotional.

"She was upset. She was in the middle of the street. She was asking for help."

"She conceded that she can't remember the offence. She was in drink and was really sorry.

"She is not a racist and doesn't have any previous convictions for racially aggravated offending."

Judge Mushtaq Khokar jailed Campbell for three months for the racially aggravated harassment.

And he activated 21 months of the suspended sentence and ordered that she serve that sentence consecutively.

Cambell was jailed immediately for a total of two years.

IN OTHER NEWS: Woman sexually assaulted near Leeds rail station after leaving Wire nightclubJudge Khokar told her: "Whether your language, which you used against the police officer, was used in a drunken state and you are not a racist doesn't matter to the person who receives such abuse.

"Whether it's coming from a drunk person or a sober person, it's very, very hurtful."