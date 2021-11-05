Drunk driver 'played hare and hounds' with police during dangerous chase through back streets of Beeston

Luke Walwyn drove at three times the speed limit, went through red lights and mounted kerbs during the pursuit.

Leeds Crown Court heard Walwyn tried to lose police officers during the incident on the morning of September 18 this year.

Matthew Stewart, prosecuting, said officers spotted Walwyn driving his VW Golf at excessive speed at just after 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

The officers followed him and put on blue lights and sirens after he went through a red light.

Walwyn failed to stop, cut corners and mounted kerbs.

He drove at 60mph in a 20mph area of Barkly Road.

Walwyn abandoned the vehicle on Atha Crescent and ran off.

A police dog was used as he was arrested nearby.

The 33-year-old defendant was found in possession of a car key which matched the abandoned vehicle.

A breath test showed that he was more than double the drink-drive limit.

Walwyn was interviewed and told officers he could not remember much of what happened.

Walwyn, of Simmons Way, Gipton, pleaded guilty to drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has seven previous convictions.

David Hall, mitigating, said Walwyn had been diagnosed as suffering from depression and anxiety.

Walywn's employer provided a reference to the court on the defendant's behalf.

Mr Hall said Walwyn worked hard to support his family.

Walwyn was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and told to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Walwyn must also do 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "Having spent the evening drinking until 5am you decided to drive home and you were seen by the police.

"As you were on your home patch you decided you would try to lose them.

"You were playing hare and hounds with the police.

"This kind of offending normally attracts an immediate prison sentence.