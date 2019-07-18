Drunk driver just inches from death after log smashes through windscreen

Have your say

A drunk driver had a narrow escape - after a LOG smashed through his windscreen.

The shocking crash happened when the car left the Western bypass near Skipton, North Yorkshire last night.

The post pierced through the windscreen and dashboard and went into the passenger seat.

Andrew Ingram - North Yorkshire Police Traffic Cop - posted the shocking photographs yesterday after attending the incident.

He said: "So I was called to an RTC on #WesternBypass tonight and I had a long walk to the car.

"I feared the occupants were seriously injured and dare not look.

"To my amazement the driver had minor injury and no passengers but was very intoxicated."