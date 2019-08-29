Drunk caused scare as he walked topless down Leeds street clutching bread knife

Have your say

A drunk frightened members of the public as he walked around down a street in Leeds without his top on armed with a bread knife.

Police went to Oldfield Lane, in Wortley, Leeds, after initially being told Charlie Winstanley-Best was carrying a rifle.

Officers arrived to find the 20-year-old in a drunken state carrying the kitchen knife near to an Asda store.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said Winstanley-Best immediately approached the officers and handed over the weapon.

He appeared to have facial injuries. The incident happened at 12.50am on July 22 this year.

Winstanley-Best told officers he had been involved in a fight in Leeds city centre and had then fetched the knife from his home.

Winstanley-Best, of Amberley Road, Road, Wortley, pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in pubic.

Mark Foley, mitigating, said the defendant had been out with a friend in Leeds city centre and had been attacked by a group of men.

Mr Foley said police had driven him home after the attack but he then armed himself with the knife and went back out.

Winstanley-Best was taken to hospital after being arrested.

He had to have stitches received treatment for a bruised wrist.

Mr Foley added: "There is some suspicion of him suffering from concussion."

Winstanley-Best was given given a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months, and was made the subject of a two-year community order.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in 15-day rehabilitation programme.

Winstanley-Best was also made the subject of a two-month electronically-monitored curfew.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "This was undoubtedly extremely concerning behaviour.

"Anyone who was out in the street in the vicinity would have been terrified to see you out of control and armed with the knife that you had with you."