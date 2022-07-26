Drugs worth £22,000 and more than £1,000 cash found at home of West Yorkshire drug dealer

Yousaf Aziz, 22, of Mortimer Avenue in Bradford admitted the charges in court and was sentenced to 33 months.

Officers found more than £20,000 worth of drugs at his address and £1225 was seized from him in cash on December 10, 2020.

Detective Constable Simon Naylor from the Bradford Precision Organised Crime Team said:

“This is a great result and another drug dealer taken off the streets of Bradford.

“Drugs are a plight on our communities, and we regularly see the harm and damage they cause. Not only do they fuel crime but they are also a huge factor in anti-social behaviour and gang violence.