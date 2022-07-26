Drugs worth £22,000 and more than £1,000 cash found at home of West Yorkshire drug dealer

A man from West Yorkshire has been jailed for 33 months after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and B drugs.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 1:03 pm

Yousaf Aziz, 22, of Mortimer Avenue in Bradford admitted the charges in court and was sentenced to 33 months.

Officers found more than £20,000 worth of drugs at his address and £1225 was seized from him in cash on December 10, 2020.

Detective Constable Simon Naylor from the Bradford Precision Organised Crime Team said:

“This is a great result and another drug dealer taken off the streets of Bradford.

“Drugs are a plight on our communities, and we regularly see the harm and damage they cause. Not only do they fuel crime but they are also a huge factor in anti-social behaviour and gang violence.

“I hope this sentence serves as a stark reminder to those who think they can get away with profiting from this type of criminality.”