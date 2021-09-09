The West Yorkshire Police helicopter had to be deployed as Andrew Duffy refused to stop his car and drove through red lights during the high-speed pursuit through the Middleton, Robin Hood, Belle Isle and Hunslet areas of the city.

Officers watched from the air as Duffy crashed his Volkswagen Tiguan into bollards before going into his house after a 16-minute chase.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers were investigating an unrelated incident when they signalled for Duffy to stop his car on Middleton Lane on February 26 this year

Leeds Crown Court

The 34-year-old defendant sped off and drove at 80mph in a 30mph area on Thorpe Lower Lane,

He drove through two sets of traffic lights before turning onto Sharp Lane, causing other drivers to stop to avoid a collision.

Police officers attempted to use a stinger when he reached Sharp House Road but Duffy managed to avoid the device and carried on driving through built-up areas.

Duffy continued along St George's Road, Town Street and Belle Isle Road.

Sparks could be seen coming from the car as one of the front tyres of his vehicle deflated.

Duffy then drove across public footpaths on Hunslet Common before coming to a dead end and crashing into bollards.

He got out of the car and went to his home nearby on Balmoral Chase.

Officers in the helicopter directed their colleagues on the ground to the address and he was arrested in the bathroom.

Bags of powder were recovered from the vehicle which were believed to have been heroin and cocaine.

Duffy, now of Sussex Place, Hunslet, was tested for drugs and found to be four times the legal driving limit for cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Duffy has previous convictions for burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and threatening behaviour.

Probation officer Gary Kilbridge said Duffy had stated during an interview that he had been at a friend's house watching a boxing match on TV when he decided to go out and buy more cocaine.

Duffy claimed he panicked and drove off when the police signalled for him to stop.

Rukhshanda Hussain, mitigating, said Duffy has three children and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

The barrister added: "He made a rash and foolish decision to evade the police."

Duffy was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 34 months.