Lamar Williams-Comrie was handed the lengthy sentence after a court heard how he continued to offend despite being released under investigation by police.

Leeds Crown Court heard Williams-Comrie was aged 18 at the time of the offending in 2019.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said officers stopped Williams-Comrie on August 18 after he went through a red light at 4am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug dealer Lamer Williams-Comrie was sent to a young offender institution for four years.

He appeared to be under the influence of cannabis and tried to run away.

He lashed out at the officers and was detained using pava spray.

Bags of MDMA were found inside his car as well as 49 tablets which contained a class C substance and £1,741 in cash.

Mr Sharp said the defendant, now aged 20, sped off as he was being followed by police officers on Harehills Avenue.

He drove at more than double the speed limit through busy residential areas of Roundhay.

Williams-Comrie drove across junctions without stopping then crashed into two parked cars.

Mr Sharp said: "In the officer's opinion it was only through good fortune that nobody was seriously injured or killed."

The defendant was caught by officers after he was chased on foot.

He was found in possession of eight bags of ketamine, seven bags of MDMA, a small amount of cocaine and more cash.

He also admitted two counts of possessing criminal property, dangerous driving, possessing a class A drug and two counts of possessing a class B drug.

Jemi Akin-Olugbade, mitigating, said Williams-Comrie committed the offences at a time when he was living in a hostel.

He said: "He was naive and immature and was exploited as a result."

The barrister said his client was forced to continue selling drugs on the streets after his initial arrest to make up for the drugs and cash that were seized.