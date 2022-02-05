Drug dealer caught with cannabis and knife when police stopped his car in Chapel Allerton

Officers found further amounts of the class B drug when they searched his home following the discovery.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pemberton came to the attention of police officers when he was driving his car on Harehills Lane at 4.25am on March 8 last year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the defendant accelerated away when he saw the officers.

Leeds Crown Court

The officers followed the vehicle and signalled for Pemberton to stop in the Chapel Allerton area.

The officers approached the car, noticed a strong smell of cannabis and suspected Pemberton was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Pemberton was also moving around in his seat and appeared to be attempting to hide a knife.

The 54-year-old defendant was arrested when cannabis and a knife was found in a holdall in the footwell of the vehicle.

The cannabis was worth around £60 and had been split into individual deals

Pemberton accepted responsibility for the drugs when interviewed.

Police then searched Pemberton's home and found further amounts of cannabis along with weighing scales and grip-seal bags.

The total street value of the drugs seized was £610.

Pemberton, of Sholebroke Mount, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The court heard he has previous convictions for possessing drugs, possessing a bladed article and failing to report a road accident.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Pemberton pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and had not been in trouble in the past 16 years.

Pemberton was given and 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.