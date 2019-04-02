Drivers in Leeds some of the worst offenders for speeding in the UK

Leeds drivers are some of the worst offenders for speeding in the UK, according to a new survey.

A survey by Fixter which polled 1,000 car owners revealed that almost three-quarters of drivers in Leeds admit to knowingly speeding on the roads.

73% of Leeds drivers admitted to breaking the limits which left the city in fourth place in a list of the top cities for risky drivers.

Topping Manchester and Sheffield, the city was beaten only by Edinburgh, London and Glasgow for purposely flouting the speed limits.

This new research comes despite a clampdown on illegal cars and speeding drivers by West Yorkshire Police last month.

In the same month, officers caught 15 cars speeding in Garforth, Leeds in just one morning of mobile speed checking.

Late last year, police in Leeds caught several cars openly breaking the speed, resulting in one driver spinning out in the rain.

The research revealed that that 10% of drivers admitted that they sped because no cameras were around and almost a third of drivers broke the speed limit because they were running late.

Earlier this month a man was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for speeding as crashed into a woman, leaving her with serious injuries, because he was rushing home to walk his dog.

Later this week, average speed cameras will be put on the M621 to lower speed limits to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

For information on the research and advice on the UK's speeding limits visit the website here.

