West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the driver on the M62 in Bradford.

The driver had tried to disguise the vehicle's identity by changing the plates, police said.

Unfortunately for the driver - jokingly described as a 'master criminal' by police officers - he had used plates from another stolen car.

The car was recovered and the man arrested, police confirmed.

One social media user said: "He's not the brightest, is he?"