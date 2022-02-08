Driver of stolen car stopped on the M62 after he tried to disguise vehicle - using plates from a stolen car
The driver of a stolen car was stopped on the M62 after trying to disguise the vehicle - using plates from a stolen car.
Read More
West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said they stopped the driver on the M62 in Bradford.
The driver had tried to disguise the vehicle's identity by changing the plates, police said.
Unfortunately for the driver - jokingly described as a 'master criminal' by police officers - he had used plates from another stolen car.
The car was recovered and the man arrested, police confirmed.
One social media user said: "He's not the brightest, is he?"
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.