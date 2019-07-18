Driver 'lost it' and struck woman who spotted his parking fail outside Leeds supermarket

A 'Cowardly' man drove into a woman shopper in a Leeds supermarket car park after he 'lost it' following a bungled parking attempt, a court heard.

The woman tried to stop Jason Busuttil leaving the Morrisons car park in Hunslet after spotting his white Astra clipping one of two cars he had tried to park between.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman was pushing her shopping trolley when she stood in front of Busuttil's Astra in the Penny Hill Shopping Centre car park.

Busuttil, 47, drove into the woman, forcing her out of the way before he sped off, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The shocked woman, who burst into tears, suffered muscle damage to her left leg and the collision also exacerbated an existing hip and back injury.

Busuttil, of West Grange Close, Leeds, was handed a suspended prison sentence after he admitted dangerous driving.

Prosecutor, Louise Gallagher played CCTV of the incident, which happened at 12.15pm on January 6.

Busuttil can be seen trying to park his Astra between between two parked cars when he clipped one before reversing out of the space.

The woman spoke to Busuttil, who got out of his car, inspected the car he had clipped before telling the woman he did not hit it.

The woman, who is holding on to her shopping trolley, stood in front of Busuttil's car when he drove forward, pushing her out of the way.

Busuttil was traced on April 29 and interviewed by police.

Ms Gallagher said: "He said he shouldn't have done it. It was a moment of stupidity and he had just lost it."

The court heard Busuttil's partner of 14-years died in 2018 after a long illness and he has since suffered periods of stress and anxiety.

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said: "He is totally ashamed of his actions. He did tell me he did lose it. He has shown genuine remorse."

Handing Busuttil a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two-years, Recorder Taryn Turner told him: "Your cowardice was spotted by other shoppers."

She added: "You had a total disregard for the safety of that lady. You used your vehicle as a weapon."

Recorder Turner told Busuttil he must do 150 hours unpaid work and complete a 10 day rehabilitation programme.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and told to pay £750 compensation to the woman.