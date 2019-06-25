Driver fled scene after crash closes Beeston road

A driver fled the scene after a crash which closed a busy road in Beeston.

The crash happened on Malvern Road at about 2.35pm on Tuesday, June 25.

It involved two cars but one car drove off after the accident.

Malvern Road has been closed by the police.

First Bus tweeted this update: "Due to an RTC Malvern Road has been closed by the police.

"Service 86 will be diverting until further notice."

