Driver caught doing 136mph on West Yorkshire motorway blames speed on 'super fuel' in tank
A driver caught doing more than 100mph on a West Yorkshire motorway tried to blame his speed on 'super fuel' in his tank, a police officer has said.
PC Martin Willis, known as 'Motorway Martin' on Twitter, stopped a car on the M62 near Huddersfield in the early hours of Thursday morning.
It had recorded a speed of 136mph, shortly after leaving a section of the motorway that was undergoing roadworks.
PC Willis has a large following on Twitter and regularly shares events from his shifts on the M62 across West Yorkshire.
He said: "Filling your fuel tank with super fuel and not realising how fast you are going, doesn't really cut it with me.
"Especially at 66mph above the speed limit and having just left roadworks that were down to one lane.
"t would be nice if we could shred driving licences on the spot!"
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.