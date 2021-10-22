PC Martin Willis, known as 'Motorway Martin' on Twitter, stopped a car on the M62 near Huddersfield in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It had recorded a speed of 136mph, shortly after leaving a section of the motorway that was undergoing roadworks.

PC Willis has a large following on Twitter and regularly shares events from his shifts on the M62 across West Yorkshire.

PC Martin Willis stopped the car on the M62 near Huddersfield in the early hours of Thursday morning (Photo: @WYP_PCWillis)

He said: "Filling your fuel tank with super fuel and not realising how fast you are going, doesn't really cut it with me.

"Especially at 66mph above the speed limit and having just left roadworks that were down to one lane.

"t would be nice if we could shred driving licences on the spot!"