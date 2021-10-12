Drink driver sped past hospital at 80mph during police chase, Leeds Crown Court told

Police started following Bobby Doherty's VW Golf after spotting him speeding on Holywell Lane in Castleford, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Officers followed Doherty on to Park Road in Pontefract where he sped off and a chase started.

Doherty, 26, drove at 70mph in a 30mph zone and went through a red light on Park Road at 70mph during the incident on March 23.

He sped along Jubilee Way dual carriageway before going through the roundabout at Town End near the Robin Hood pub at 70mph.

Other drivers had to swerve or mount the pavement to avoid collision.

He drove along Mill Hill Road and turned left down Mayor's Walk and accelerated to 80mph past Pontefract Hospital on Friarwood Lane.

He went on to Station Lane and drove the wrong way up one way street Harropwell Lane.

He failed to give way at the junction with Southgate and drove on the wrong side of the road and went through a junction at 70mph before losing control and hitting a kerb.

He was unable to drive the car and got out and ran off at the end of the four-minute long pursuit.

Doherty was caught after a short foot chase.

He gave a breath test and was found to be just over the drink drive limit

Doherty, of Wentcliffe Road, Knottingley, admitted dangerous driving and drink driving.

The court heard Doherty lives with his parents who both have serious health problems and he cares for them.

Robert Stevenson, mitigating, said: "There is little that can be said on his behalf about his driving. Luckily no one was injured."

Recorder Richard Wright, said: "I have heard evidence from your father.#

"It is clear to me that you do provide significant care services to your parents, both of whom are in poor health."

Recorder Wright handed Doherty a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, plus 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Doherty was banned from driving for two years.