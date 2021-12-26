John Crosfill was locked up for ten months after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences over the incident in Beeston.

Leeds Crown Court heard Crosfill stole a Ford Fiesta from outside a house in the Wortley area of the city on August 18 this year.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said Crosfill was seen trying the door handles of vehicles parked on Lynwood Crescent in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

He managed to get into a Ford Kuga owned by a resident on the street and stole keys to his wife's Ford Fiesta which was parked nearby.

A member of the public challenged Crosfill and he ran off.

Police were contacted but Crosfill returned to the area after officers had gone and he stole the Fiesta.

Crosfill was seen driving the car later that day in Beeston.

He failed to stop when officers put on blue lights and drove at 50mph and in 20mph area.

The 39 year-old defendant then abandoned the car but was arrested nearby.

A breath test showed him to be twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Crosfill, of Armley Lodge Road, Armley, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, having no licence and having no insurance.

He has four previous convictions for five offences, including assault and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Crosfill committed the offences at a time when he had mental health issues.

Ms Whitehead said Crosfill was employed as a tree surgeon but was unable to work due to an injury.