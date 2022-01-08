Drink drive suspect from Bramley gave police his brother-in-law's details, Leeds Crown Court told

Leeds Crown Court heard Shaun Lowe was driving his brother in law's Golf in Leeds when police spotted him swerving across lanes on December 19 2020.

Kristina Goodwin, prosecuting, said Lowe, 34, gave his brother-in-law's name and a false date of birth when he was breathalysed and arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Leeds Crown Court

Lowe, of Snowden Lawn, Bramley, was taken to Elland Road Police Station where he repeated the lie and continued to use the other man's name and gave a false date of birth and occupation.

The court heard Lowe was found to have 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Miss Goodwin said Lowe was charged with drink driving under the other man's name.

Lowe then confessed to his brother-in-law what he had done and the man called police on December 21.

Lowe was arrested that day and admitted he had given false details.

Miss Goodwin said: "It appears that for reasons unknown the driving over the prescribed limit (charge) was withdrawn at the magistrates court."

The court was told Lowe was prosecuted for driving without insurance and without a licence at magistrates court and handed a driving ban.

Lowe admitted perverting the course of justice after giving police false details and failing to attend magistrates court on November 25 2021.

Peter James Byrn, mitigating, said: "My submission is that he panicked and later sought to resolve matters."

Recorder Robert Weir QC told Lowe: "At the police station you continued to misinform police that you were your brother-in-law.

"I have seen a letter from your brother-in-law and I'm prepared to accept that you went to your brother-in-law and explained all."

Recorder Weir added: "Your brother-in-law was then charged. He shouldn't have been, because police had been informed by then and had your admission that this was nothing to do with your brother-in-law."

Recorder Weir handed Lowe a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Lowe must do 100 hours unpaid work.