Dramatic scenes as man tasered by police near Elland Road

Officers were taking a man to custody just before 10am on Friday in order to establish his identity after he had been stopped in a car in Harehills.

The man then became violent in the police car and assaulted a police officer.

Officers used a taser subdue him before detaining him.

The man in handcuffs in Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man could be seen handcuffed in the middle of the road, between Leeds United's ground and McDonald's.

Traffic was held up in both directions for a short time.