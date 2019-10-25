Dramatic scenes as man tasered by police near Elland Road
Police were forced to use a taser on a man near Elland Road after he assaulted a police officer.
Officers were taking a man to custody just before 10am on Friday in order to establish his identity after he had been stopped in a car in Harehills.
The man then became violent in the police car and assaulted a police officer.
Officers used a taser subdue him before detaining him.
The man could be seen handcuffed in the middle of the road, between Leeds United's ground and McDonald's.
Traffic was held up in both directions for a short time.
The man is now in police custody.