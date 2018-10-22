Dramatic bus crash into optician's shop closes roads in West Yorkshire

Have your say

A bus crashed into an optician's store in Market Street, Shipley, West Yorkshire today.

The Yorkshire Tiger single decker bus crashed into the shop on Market Street at about 12.05pm today (Monday).

The bus wedged into the Optician's in Shipley. Photo: Ashley France

Police, fire crews and ambulance services were called to the crash.

One person sustained minor injuries after the bus became wedged in the storefront, as these photos show.

It is not yet clear how the crash happened but, police are investigating the incident.

Market Street in Shipley, Bradford is closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

