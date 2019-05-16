Dozy burglar fell asleep in bed with 91-year-old widow after breaking into her home in Leeds

Have your say

A 91-year-old widow awoke to find a burglar asleep beside her after he forced his way into her home.

Serial crook Mark Winterburn got in bed beside the elderly woman after a booze and drug binge.

The 28-year-old carried out the burglary at the victim's home in Guiseley, Leeds, on April 16 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Winterburn had only been out of prison for three weeks at the time after being released on licence for an offence of burglary.

The court heard the victim has lived at the property for 60 years and knew Winterburn as his brother lived in the same street.

Winterburn had been allowed into the woman's house on previous occasions for a cup of tea.

She awoke in the early hours of the morning to find Winterburn in bed asleep beside her.

The pensioner shouted at him to get out and he started mumbling.

He eventually awoke and ran off.

It was later discovered that £10 was missing from her fire place.

Winterburn, of Model Avenue, Armley, told police he had been drinking and taking drugs and could not remember going into her home.

He pleaded guilty to burglary.

It is Winterburn's fifth conviction for domestic burglary.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Winterburn pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Winterburn was jailed for two years, four months.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "She told you to get out and you were mumbling.

"It must have been very frightening for her.

"It was bizarre behaviour on your part.

"The age of the victim is an aggravating feature, as is your record."