Double amputee in wheelchair targeted in 'distressing assault' in Bridlington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a wheelchair-bound double amputee was targeted in an alleged assault in Bridlington.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Friday, July 12 when the woman was approached by four men on Gypsey Road.

The men are alleged to have punched the woman and tried to tamper with her medical equipment.

Humberside Police think a group of teenage boys could have witnessed the incident and want them to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector, Alison Sweeting, said: "This is a particularly distressing incident as the woman, a wheelchair-bound double amputee, was approached by four men who are alleged to have punched her and attempted to tamper with her medical equipment.

“We believe that the incident may have been witnessed by some passing teenagers and I would really want to hear from them."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 16/80722/19.