Domestic Abuse team search for wanted Leeds man who may be deliberately evading police

Police are searching for this man who is wanted in Leeds over several domestic violence offences and witness intimidation.

Luke Jackson, from Beeston is wanted on suspicion of several assaults, controlling and coercive behaviour and witness intimidation.

These incidents took place over the last four months.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit’s Domestic Abuse Team have not been able to locate the 24-year-old despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses.

Police believe he may be deliberately evading them with the help of other people.

Now police are appealing to anyone who knows where he is or who has any information that could trace him to contact the Domestic Abuse Team at Elland Road via 101.

Anyone with information can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

