Domestic abuse officers launch urgent search to find man with distinctive tattoos after criminal damage

Rui Semento, 33, is wanted in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred in June, 2021.

Rui has connections to Leeds and links to London.

Officers from Leeds Domestic Abuse Team have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him and have liaised with the Metropolitan Police.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He has a tattoos in black ink on his right arm saying “BETO 1988” and “WAINE” on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210326233 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.