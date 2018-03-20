Dog walkers may have witnessed burglary and theft of Audi in Dalton

Police in Huddersfield are trying to trace two people who have witnessed a burglary while they were out walking a dog in the early hours.

The break-in happened on Long Lane in the Dalton area at 1.15am this morning.

A police spokesman said: "A number of suspects gained entry to the property and took the keys to an Audi parked on the driveway. They then made off in the vehicle.

"Officers are particularly keen to speak to two people who were walking a dog at the time of the incident as potential witnesses to the incident."

The dog walkers or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180130943.