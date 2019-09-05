Dog walker issues warning to pet owners after finding rat poison outside Leeds park

Have your say

A dog walker has issued a warning to other pet owners - after he discovered rat poison outside a Leeds park.

Brian Hook, 74, was walking his dog on Wednesday (September 4) when he discovered the pellets on the path of Farnley Lane - outside Wharfe Meadows park.

Rat poison discovered on footpath

He has now issued a warning to other dog owners in Otley to be aware of the discovery.

He said: "It was right in the middle of the path.

"There were at least seven different sites where the poison was found within a few metre of each other."

Brian returned later in the day to clean the paths and remove the poison.

He added: "It is a public footpath.

"I had to go and clear it all up.

"It is right at the entrance to the park so nobody could have purposely avoided it."

Leeds Council have been approached for comment.