Paul Hutchinson said 'do you know who I am?' before carrying out the attack upon the victim at The Cricketers Arms, Seacroft.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had to undergo emergency dental work as a result of the assault.

Holly Clegg, prosecuting, said Hutchinson was drinking at the pub with his brother shortly before the incident on November 23, 2019.

The victim was socialising with friends when an argument broke out between the two parties.

Ms Clegg said Hutchinson made threats and held a lighter towards the victim.

The confrontation ended but Hutchinson became aggressive again when he saw the victim outside the pub as he was smoking with his brother.

He accused the man of getting him "kicked out" of the pub.

Hutchinson, 28, said: "Do you know who I am? I'm a wanted man."

The defendant also accused the victim of running the pub.

When the victim denied having any involvement with the pub Hutchinson punched him repeatedly in the face.

Part of the attack was captured on a doorway CCTV camera.

The footage was played to the court.

The prosecutor said Hutchinson's brother watched the assault without intervening.

The victim suffered swelling and bruising to the right side of his face and had to undergo dental work after some of his teeth were damaged.

Hutchinson handed himself in at Elland Road police station on January 27 last year but made no comment to all questions asked during an interview.

Hutchinson, of Foundry Mill Street, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Hutchinson was sorry for what he had done.

Mr Walsh said Hutchinson had been drinking excessively and using cocaine around the time of the offence following the breakdown of the relationship with his long-term partner.

The lawyer said Hutchinson now had a new partner and a child and was hoping to turn his life around.

Mr Walsh said Hutchinson planned to go to college and had the offer of a job if he was not sent immediately to custody.

Hutchinson was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £500 as compensation to the victim.