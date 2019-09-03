Do you know this man? Wheelchair-bound Leeds pensioner burgled for second time in two months

A vulnerable elderly man has been targeted in his Leeds home for the second time in two months.

Dennis Birch, 88, was asleep in his wheelchair at 6.35pm on Tuesday, August 27, when someone entered his home in Harehills and stole cash from his wallet.

Mr Birch was burgled in a separate incident in July.

The door was open due to the warm weather.

When Mr Birch woke up a suspect engaged him in conversation at the front door before being disturbed by passers-by and leaving the scene.

It comes just weeks after Mr Birch was forced to watch as a man entered his home in July and stole money.

Officers from Leeds District Crime Team want to speak to 24-year-old Slovakian national Tomas Mizikar in connection with the second incident.

West Yorkshire Police are still trying to identify the man in these CCTV images in connection with the July incident.

He has previously used the name David and has links to the Harehills area and to Slovakia.

The incident on Wednesday, July 10 at around 4pm is being treated as a separate offence.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect shown in the CCTV images for that offence.

Detective Inspector Andy Norgate, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “It is absolutely appalling that this vulnerable elderly man has been targeted again in his home so soon after the first incident.

“We remain determined to do everything we can to bring those responsible for both these offences to justice and we are asking for the public’s help.

“We urgently need to speak to Tomas Mizikar in relation to the second incident and we are appealing for any information from the public that could assist us in tracing him.

“We are also still keen to hear from anyone who knows the identity of the suspect in the CCTV images from the first incident.

“We are working with the victim and his family to help safeguard him from any further offences. We would also give a general reminder to people to keep an eye out for their elderly or vulnerable neighbours and to ring the police immediately if they are suspicious of anyone calling on them.”

Anyone with any information that could assist in tracing Tomas Mizikar is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190438744.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.