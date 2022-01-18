It follows issues with anti-social behaviour and recent arrests relating to robbery and an assault.

The order is being put in place from 3pm on Tuesday, January 18.

It is set to last for 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order will be put in place in Wakefield city centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

The dispersal order goes live at 3pm today (Tuesday, 18 January) and lasts for 48 hours. NPT officers will be conducting patrols alongside detached youth workers and organisations such as St. Giles Trust.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have made a number of arrests recently in relation to investigations into a robbery and an assault, but have also had concerns raised more generally from residents and business owners about anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

"These issues have been particularly apparent in the afternoons, after school.

“This dispersal order is part of a wider partnership approach to this issue, which has also included police delivering inputs in local schools educating pupils on the impact that anti-social behaviour can have on victims.

“The order enables officers and PCSOs to direct a person whose behaviour is contributing or likely to contribute to anti-social behaviour or crime in the area to leave and not return for 48 hours. Failure to comply is a criminal offence and will be dealt with accordingly.

“It is not just about moving people on though. It gives the neighbourhood policing team a good opportunity to engage with people and explain the effect that their behaviour is having.”

This week is Neighbourhood Policing Week which recognises the vital and important work our local neighbourhood teams, PCSO’s and volunteer staff do on a daily basis.

“These issues have come to light following the City Watch meetings where neighbourhood policing officers engage and listen to the concerns and experiences of the city centre community. This work further demonstrates the team’s willingness to act on information, take robust action and make our communities safer.

“I would stress that Wakefield remains one of the safest city centres in the region and this work reinforces the neighbourhood policing team’s commitment to ensure that this stays the case,” added Inspector Fraser.