On Tuesday, a Leeds City Council Licensing Sub-Committee voted to revoke the licence of the Old Red Lion on York Road, meaning a suspension remains in force until a 21-day period for an appeal has passed.

West Yorkshire Police applied under section 53A of the Licensing Act 2003, for the review of the licence after a series of incidents - which included three knife attacks connected to the venue within a month - and believed there was scope for retribution attacks.

However, dozens of letters in support of the pub and the landlord were submitted to the hearing and the importance of the pub to the local community will be discussed at the next meeting of the Outer East Community Committee.

The old Red Lion pub on York Road.

The forum is chaired by Coun Pauline Grahame who said many residents of the local area consider the pub "a life-line" and have said they don't know where to go.

Coun Grahame added that local members wanted to work with authorities to try and secure the future of the pub and building but agreed that action needed to be taken following the catalogue of incidents, some of which are still under police investigation, that were listed at Tuesday's meeting.

She added: "It is something that has happened over the last few months and now has been brought to our attention and when incidents have happened it does need stopping. The police have informed me when there have been incidents. It is a shame and we hope it gets sorted out.